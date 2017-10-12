Westside Market in Fairmont Host Grand Opening.

Westside Market held its official grand opening with a ribbon cutting Thursday celebrating with Marion County Chamber of Commerce.

Westside Market said that this mix use location includes a Exxon gas station as well. The neighborhood market has products like fresh fruits and vegetables as well as many other items. Marion County Chamber of Commerce said this is the first of many establishments that they hope open up on Locust Avenue.

“We’re always working trying to get new businesses, but this area especially, Locust Avenue where the University is, our hospital, our clinic, it’s a high traffic area so businesses will do great here,” said Tina Shaw, Pres. Marion County Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber of Commerce in Marion County hopes that other businesses along the Locust Avenue area will want to step-up to have a better appearance, especially with a new bridge being constructed in the area.