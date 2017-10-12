My Little Cupcake Hosts Pepperoni Roll Eating Contest to Benefit United Way

My Little Cupcake in Clarksburg hosted its first pepperoni roll eating contest on Thursday to benefit the United Way of Harrison County.

The contests consisted of two rounds, with five contestants in each round. The contestants tried to eat the most ounces of the pepperoni rolls. There was an award and trophy for both the men and women’s divisions, and for the person who raised the most money for United Way.

“I wish that from this that other businesses follow suit, and see that it doesn’t take much to help out. And if everybody in the community would come out and help organizations like this I think we would be in a better off place,” said Frank Crislip, owner of My Little Cupcake.

More than $400 was raised from the contest, and all proceeds are going to help support the agencies of Harrison County United Way.