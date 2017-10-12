My Little Cupcake Host Pepperoni Roll Eating Contest Benefiting United Way

On Thursday, My Little Cupcake in Clarksburg hosted its first pepperoni roll eating contest benefiting United Way of Harrison County.

Two heats with five contestants each round tried to eat the most ounces of the pepperoni rolls. There was an award and trophy for both men and women’s division and for the person who raised the most money for United Way.

“I wish that from this that other businesses follow suit, and see that it doesn’t take much to help out. And if everybody in the community would come out and help organizations like this I think we would be in a better off place,” said Frank Crislip, owner of My Little Cupcake.

More than $400 was raised from the contest all going to help support the agency’s of Harrison County United Way.