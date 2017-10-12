Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center Launches Free Community Yoga for Children

The Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center launched their free community yoga for children Thursday evening.

The goal of the class is to promote positive body awareness and self-esteem and equip children with relaxation techniques.

The class will also provide an opportunity for children to take part in a healthy, noncompetitive group activity.

"We think we all have those little tricks that we use to get through the day, to get through the moments of stress and we hope to teach kids that yoga can be one of those powerful tools," said Marissa Russell, director of development and awareness .

This children's yoga class will be held monthly at the center.