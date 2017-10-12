Upshur County to Hold Planning Workshop for Youth Facility

The Upshur County Commission is seeking input on how to restore a portion of the county's Youth Camp.

The county received a grant from the EPA to clean up a tar pit on the camp property, and will hold a meeting next week on how best to use the reclaimed area.

The meeting will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on October 18 at the Youth Camp Facility. Anyone interested should RSVP by Friday, October, 13.

E-mail Project Manager Anna Withrow with the Northern WV Brownfields Assistance Center at amwithrow@mail.wvu.edu to reserve your spot.