Bridal Open House Returns to Stonewall Resort

Couples looking to plan the perfect day for a wedding will have one place to do a lot of shopping this weekend.

Stonewall Resort will be hosting its third annual bridal open house on Sunday, October 15.

The event offers wedding parties a chance to see what the resort has to offer and plan for many other aspects of their wedding.

Resort staff said it's a chance for them to show off more than just the material side of wedding plans.

"We show the brides what we have to offer, not only with what we can do to help make your day special, but who we are because our staff helps make that day what it should be," said Stonewall's Danetta Snyder.

Doors open for the event at noon on Sunday and the show wraps up around 3 p.m.