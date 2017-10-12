GSC Prepares for Homecoming Week

A local college is getting ready to celebrate its homecoming week, and is inviting its community to join the celebration.

Glenville State College will start hosting events for its homecoming on Monday, featuring activities for students, staff and Glenville residents until the week wraps up on Sunday.

College staff said they want to include area residents since they do so much to support the college.

"The community's always been very supportive of everything we do related to homecoming. We always have a great community turnout for our sporting events and other things throughout the year," said Glenville State College's Dustin Crutchfield.

