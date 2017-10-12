Grafton to Hold Haunted House

October marks the start of Halloween events around the nation.

All Aboard Grafton will be hosting an asylum-themed haunted house. The event will take place the last three Fridays and Saturdays in October from dark to about 10:30 p.m.

Organizers said it is important to have activities for residents in the Grafton area.

"This way you can come here and you can say, 'my hometown did this.' People in my community care about what's available for me, my family, my kids. These are safe places to go," said Melissa Garvin, haunted house designer.

Tickets are $5 for kids over 10 and $3 for kids under 10. If you bring a receipt from a local small business, you will receive a $1 discount.