Korean War Memorial Remains Unfinished

The Korean War Memorial in Fairmont sits incomplete. It's mostly gravel, dirt and brick on an otherwise empty lot. But one local man is working to change that.

"We're trying to get this finished," said Columbus Carpenter, Korean War veteran.

For years, he and others in the Marion County community have worked to ensure the county has a monument to remember those who served in what he calls a forgotten war.

"We veterans, Korea veterans are all up in our 80s. How long are we going to be here? They're mostly all passing away. God bless their souls. But help us out, help us get this done," Carpenter said.

Carpenter and other area veterans have been trying to get it finished for years now. And despite donations from multiple area groups, they're still short on what they need.

"I feel that we should honor these men. Not because I'm a Korean veteran. I'm doing this for my other brothers. I don't care what color, or race or religion you are. We all became brothers when we went in the service and we put on that uniform. We fought for freedom, we fought for justice, we fought for liberty. Now let's make this a reality."

To donate to the memorial, contact MVB Bank in Fairmont at 304 363-4800, and ask to donate to the "Korean War Veterans Memorial."