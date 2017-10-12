WVU Football Game to Collect Donation Items for WVU Medicine Children's

Fans attending the WVU football game against Texas Tech University on Saturday are being asked to bring donation items for WVU Medicine Children's.



A collection station will be set up in the grassy area outside the North Gate of the Milan Puskar stadium. Items needed include new, unused sippy cups, small comfort blankets, pajamas and underwear for boys and girls in all sizes.

"It really is community helping community. All of the items that are given to us will stay here or be used in our communities throughout West Virginia. So it's West Virginians helping West Virginians," said Cheryl Jones, director of WVU Medicine Children's.

The homecoming 2017 game will be dedicated in honor of WVU Medicine Children's.