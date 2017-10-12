Wilson Martino Dental Hosts 5th Annual Freedom Day

Wilson Martino Dental hosted its annual Freedom Day on Thursday.

The dental office provided free dental work to veterans, active military veterans and their families.

"Well it means the world to me. It is wonderful that there are people out there that care enough," said Tom Woods, veteran.

Woods has been a patient at Wilson Martino Dental for more than 20 years. He said days like Thursday are why he keeps going back. The hands that care for Wood also care about thanking veterans.



Freedom Day is a day devoted to serving veterans, active military and their families by providing them with dental work that is oftentimes expensive.

"Well today's visit, if you came in as a regular patient it would be about $339 and they are getting it all for free," said Robin McCauley, Wilson Martino Dental in Bridgeport.

Wilson Martino Dental saw about 50 patients in Bridgeport. With six other offices also participating, they were able to serve hundreds of military patients.

"Most patients just don't have the financial means to come in for their preventative dental care," said Heather Wolfe, dental hygienist.

The office also gave treats and prizes to military patients so each one could also leave with a thank you gift. The ultimate reason the office hosts this event every year is to serve those who have served them so greatly.

"I mean look what they have done for us with their sacrifices and their giving of their lives and their families," added McCauley.

Thursday's Freedom Day marked five years that Wilson Martino has been holding the event, and they said they look forward to many years to come.