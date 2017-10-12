Arby’s Bringing Back Venison Sandwiches for One Day Only

ATLANTA (WCMH) – Arby’s is bringing back its limited-edition venison sandwich, and this time it will be available nationwide.

According to the fast-food chain, every Arby’s restaurant in the United States will serve the venison steak sandwich. When it was introduced in 2016, it was only available at restaurants in five states.

“The positive response to our limited offering of venison last year was so widespread and passionate that we knew we had to find a way to offer it nationwide,” said Jim Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer of Arby’s Restaurant Group, Inc. “On October 21, we want hunters and meat enthusiasts across the country to visit their local Arby’s and enjoy this amazing sandwich. It’s a perfect example of the level of innovation coming from our teams and our commitment to creating experiences that guests can only get at Arby’s.”

Arby’s Venison Sandwich features a thick-cut venison steak cooked sous-vide for three hours. It is served with crispy onions and a juniper berry sauce on a toaster roll.

Arby’s will also serve an elk sandwich at three restaurants in Colorado, Wyoming and Montana.