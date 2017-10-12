UPDATE: Aaron Lawson Arrested, Victims Identified in Lawrence County Quadruple Murder

UPDATE (10/14/17 11:25 a.m.):

PEDRO, OH (WOWK/WCMH) - The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the arrest of Aaron Lawson.

The announcement came at 10:53 a.m. on Friday.

Lawson was wanted for the shooting death of four family members, including 8-year-old Devin Holston.

Devin Holston's mother, Stacy Holston, Tammy Mcguire, and Don Mcguire were also pronounced dead at the scene.

He is facing at least four charges, including murder.

Lawson is being taken into custody.

UPDATE (10/13/17 2:15 a.m.):

Charles Taylor, of Ironton, said he lost his sister, brother-in-law, niece and great nephew Wednesday night.

He said his family's pain, shock and loss has been made even more intense by the fact that the suspect, Aaron Lawson, is a member of the family.

"It's unreal, I mean, we had no clue - even the utmost - what even sparked him to do this. Because he's family too. He's my nephew. It's like family killing family", remarked Taylor.

Taylor described 23-year-old Lawson as "strange," but said the family never saw any violent tendencies or anger in the young man.

More than 100 officers from three states have joined the hunt for Lawson, using everything from 4-wheelers to armored cars and air support to track him down. Taylor says his family cannot feel safe until Lawson is captured.

"Our family is kind of on the...high alert. Because he said he was going to take as many family members as he could, he told that to his stepbrother," Taylor said.

Taylor and his family fear that with four murder counts to his name already, Lawson has nothing to lose by following through on his almost-unthinkable threat.

"I mean, c'mon, he killed found people, a few more people isn't going to hurt him none. And our family, you know, are on high alert because he's capable of anything. If you shoot a child, you're capable of shooting anybody," Taylor said.

While law enforcement combs the woods for Lawson, Taylor said all his family can do is stay together and wait for answers in this shocking tragedy.

"I mean you take and you shoot a little kid, and you shoot all the family members and you're relation to them - what kind of person would do that? We're just wanting answers, because, you know, he's family too," remarked Taylor.

ORIGINAL (10/12/17 4:27 a.m.):



PEDRO, OH (WOWK/WCMH) - The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said when they were searching the house where the fatal shootings occurred, they found the body of 8-year-old who had suffered from gunshot wounds.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has canceled the Endangered Missing Child Advisory for an 8-year-old child in southern Ohio.

Deputies in Lawrence County were looking for Devin Holston, 8, after he went missing from a residence where three people were found dead from gunshot wounds.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, Holston lived at a home in the 15000 block of State Route 93 in Pedro where three adults were found shot to death at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday. A fourth victim was found at a home about a quarter of a mile away suffering from stab wounds to the neck and head.

The Twitter account for Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine tweeted that the missing child advisory for Holston had been canceled but didn’t provide any details about the boy’s condition or if he were safe.

A search of the woods near the scene was conducted and Devin was not found. Devin has been entered into NCIC as a missing endangered child. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has been contacted and is assisting the LCSO in the search for this child.

Deputies say they are also searching for Aaron Lawson, 23, as a person of interest in the case. Lawson was spotted by a deputy near State Route 141 and Country Road 52 driving a truck at about 12:30 a.m., Thursday, but after a short pursuit Lawson crashed the vehicle and ran into the nearby woods. An extensive search was conducted for Lawson, but he was able to escape, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lawson is described as a white male, 5' 9" tall, approximately 139 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Lawson is urged to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 740-532-3525.