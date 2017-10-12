Harrison County Magistrate to Retire

A Harrison County Magistrate has announced their plan for retirement.

Magistrate Don Kopp plans to retire on January 1, 2018.

Kopp has served the Clarksburg community for nearly 38 years. Kopp has been a teacher and coach at Washington Irving High School, a circuit clerk and magistrate.

Kopp said it was by his father's example that he was led into public service.

"Its been very rewarding. My father was a House of Delegate member for a long time and he was a Speaker of the House and then he went on to be the Clerk of the House in 1964 when I was just a young kid. I saw how much he enjoyed it and it kind of got into my blood," said Kopp.

Following retirement, Kopp plans to start substitute teaching in Pendleton County.