Doddridge County High School Student to Travel to Rain Forest

Traveling to different places and cultures can provide educational benefits.

In Doddridge County, one student will be getting an educational experience of a lifetime through an upcoming trip to the Malaysian rain forest.

Doddridge County High School junior Hannah Heaster will be traveling to the rain forest as part of the JASON learning program. A Doddridge County teacher will be accompanying Heaster.

A student was also selected from Wetzel County. This was the first time students from West Virginia have been chosen to participate in the program.

"They came to my college class and asked if anyone was interested in applying for this amazing experience to the Malaysian rain forest to do scientific studies and help out with scientific trials that other scientists are doing," said Heaster.

Heaster and her teacher depart for their week long excursion through the rain forest on October 20.