Boil Water Advisory Issued for Part of Fairmont

The City of Fairmont Water Department has issued a Boil Water Advisory for part of Marion County.

The advisory was issued due to a repair on a water line break on Fairmont Avenue.

The affected areas include Fairmont Avenue from Pleasant View Circle to Otlahurst Drive and the surrounding area.

Please contact the Water Treatment Plant after 3 p.m. on October 12 at 304-366-1461 to see if the advisory has been lifted.