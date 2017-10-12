Boil Water Advisory Issued for Part of Fairmont

The City of Fairmont Water Department has issued a Boil Water Advisory for part of Marion County.
The advisory was issued due to a repair on a water line break on Fairmont Avenue.
The affected areas include Fairmont Avenue from Pleasant View Circle to Otlahurst Drive and the surrounding area.
Please contact the Water Treatment Plant after 3 p.m. on October 12 at 304-366-1461 to see if the advisory has been lifted.
