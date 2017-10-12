Marion County Deputies Arrest Fairmont Man Following Stabbing

Marion County deputies arrested a Fairmont man for allegedly stabbing another man in the stomach on Sunday.



Nathaniel Lewis Jr., 34, allegedly kicked in the front door of Joshua Karnes' home in Rivesville and struck Karnes in the face, according to a criminal complaint. Karnes told deputies that Lewis had previously dropped off cigarettes at the home before leaving. Lewis then returned and began fighting with Karnes, deputies said. Karnes' girlfriend attempted to separate them. Lewis then pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed Karnes in the stomach, deputies said.

Karnes stated to Lewis that Lewis had "stuck him," according to a criminal complaint. Lewis then asked Karnes if he could wash his hands at the residence. Karnes told Lewis to get out of his home.

Karnes drove himself to United Hospital Center, where he was treated for a single stab wound in the upper abdomen.



Lewis has been charged with malicious wounding and nighttime burglary.