Randolph County Deputies Arrest Man on Felony Warrant

Randolph County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man after executing a search warrant on Wednesday.

Charles Stanley, 34, of Valley Head, allegedly physically assaulted and brandished a firearm towards juvenile family members on September 17, deputies said.

Deputies obtained a felony warrant for Stanley, charging him with wanton endangerment with a firearm. Deputies said they attempted to serve the warrant several times but Stanley eluded.

On October 11, deputies attempted to serve Stanley with the warrant. Stanley did not corporate with the deputies, and barricaded himself inside the residence, deputies said. Deputies were then able to obtain a search warrant to enter the residence to obtain Stanley.

With the assistance of the West Virginia State Police, Elkins City Police Department Tactical Response Unit, West Virginia Division of Corrections Special Operations and Randolph County EMS, Stanley was located and apprehended in the attic of the residence.

Deputies are continuing to investigate. Deputies said that Stanley could face additional charges.