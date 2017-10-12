UPDATE: Victim Released From Hospital Following Clarksburg Shooting

UPDATE (10/16/17 at 3:30 p.m.):

According to Clarksburg Police Sergeant Jason Webber, the victim of a Clarksburg shooting was released from the hospital.

UPDATE (10/12/17 at 4:57 p.m.):



Thompson turned himself in Thursday morning, according to Chief Hilliard.

ORIGINAL (10/12/17 at 12:46 a.m.):



Emergency crews responded to a call about a shooting Wednesday night.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Worley Avenue, according to Clarksburg Police Chief Robbie Hilliard.

“From the information we are getting, the subject showed up here at the residence. The two subjects are familiar with each other. The subject that resides here at the residence asked the subject to leave and he refused to leave. There was a struggle that ensued and that’s when the subject pulled a firearm and shot the subject and then fled,” said Chief Hilliard.

Chief Hilliard said the shooting victim was alert when paramedics arrived on scene and the injury sustained did not appear to be life-threatening at that time.



“Isaiah Thompson is a white male, approximately six foot tall, who fled the scene after the incident occurred here on Worley Avenue. We are actively searching for that subject now in the immediate area. [We are] also being assisted by county and Nutter Fort Police Department,” Chief Hilliard said.



Clarksburg Police said Thompson fled the area with the weapon and should be considered armed and dangerous. Police said if you know of Thompson’s whereabouts to call 911.



The Harrison County Emergency Medical Services transported one person to Ruby Memorial Hospital. There is no word yet on their name or condition at this time.



The Harrison County Sheriff's Department, Clarksburg City Police, Clarksburg Volunteer Fire Department and Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene of the incident.

