1 Person Transported After Shooting in Clarksburg

The Sheriff's Department, Clarksburg City Police and Fire Department all responded to a call about a shooting Wednesday night.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. The Harrison County Emergency Medical Services transported one person to Ruby Memorial Hospital. There is no word yet on their name or condition at this time.

“Isaiah Thompson is a white male, approximately six foot tall who fled the scene after the incident occurred here on Worley Ave. We are actively searching for that subject now in the immediate area also being assisted by county and Nutter Fort Police Department,” said Robbie Hilliard, Clarksburg Chief of Police.

Clarksburg Police said Thompson fled the area with the weapon and should be considered armed and dangerous. Police said if you know of Thompson’s whereabouts to call 911.

“From the information, we are getting the subject showed up here at the residence, the two subjects are familiar with each other. The subject that resides here at the residence ask the subject to leave and he refused to leave. There was a struggle that ensued and that’s when the subject pulled a firearm and shot the subject and then fled,” said Hilliard.

Hilliard said the shooting suspect was alert when paramedics arrived on scene and the injury sustained did not appear to be life-threatening at this time.

