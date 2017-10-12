UPDATE: 20-Year-Old Man Arrested After Stabbing in Clarksburg

UPDATE (10/12/17 at 12:30 p.m.):

John Lucas, II, 20, of Clarksburg, was arrested and charged after a stabbing on Locust Avenue Wednesday night.

Police said Lucas was outside his girlfriend's house when the victim, Kevin Miske, and his brother, Preston Miske, began yelling at him. Then, a mutual fight occurred between Lucas and Preston Miske before Kevin Miske joined his brother, police said.

Lucas's girlfriend attempted to stop the fight, but she was hit while attempting to do so, police said.

Kevin Miske ran toward his house, and Lucas chased him, according to court documents. Lucas grabbed Kevin Miske's shirt and stabbed him in the back, police said. Preston Miske, then, went in his house and returned to the street with two, large knives as police arrived on scene.

Kevin Miske was transported to United Hospital Center by ambulance, where he received treatment for a single stab wound to the lower back, police said.

Lucas is charged with malicious wounding.

ORIGINAL:

The Clarksburg Police responded to a call about a stabbing on Locust Avenue Wednesday night around 11:12 p.m.

One person was transported to the hospital after the incident. There is no word on their condition at this time.

Clarksburg Police are investigating. Stay with 12 News as we continue to follow this story.