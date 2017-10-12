1 Transported After Stabbing in Clarksburg

The Clarksburg Police responded to a call on Locust Avenue Wednesday night around 10:12 PM.
One person was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital after the incident. There is no word on his condition at this time.
Clarksburg Police are investigating. Stay with 12 news as we continue to follow this story.
