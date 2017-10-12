1 Transported After Stabbing in Clarksburg - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

1 Transported After Stabbing in Clarksburg

Posted: Updated:

The Clarksburg Police responded to a call on Locust Avenue Wednesday night around 10:12 PM.

One person was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital after the incident. There is no word on his condition at this time.

Clarksburg Police are investigating. Stay with 12 news as we continue to follow this story.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.