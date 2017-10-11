Morgantown Man Pleads Guilty To Drug Distribution - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Morgantown Man Pleads Guilty To Drug Distribution

A Morgantown man pleaded guilty to a drug distribution charge.

According to the U.S Attorney's Office, Codey Bonnette, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of "Distribution of Oxycodone".  Bonnette admitted to selling oxycodone in Monongalia in September 2015. 

Bonnette faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000.

