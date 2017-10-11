Morgantown Man Pleads Guilty To Drug Distribution

A Morgantown man pleaded guilty to a drug distribution charge.
According to the U.S Attorney's Office, Codey Bonnette, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of "Distribution of Oxycodone". Bonnette admitted to selling oxycodone in Monongalia in September 2015.
Bonnette faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.