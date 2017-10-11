Westwood Middle School Hosts Girl Powered Robotics Workshop

A girl powered robotics workshop was held Wednesday evening at Westwood Middle School in Morgantown.

Girls were able to build their own little robot and speak with women who have jobs in Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics(STEM). Students expressed that statistically a lot of women are not involved in the STEM programs.

“I think it’s great that we have the women role models in there that we have. A lot of them try and make a difference in our world and it really encourages a lot of at least my girls about what they’re doing, and gives them a lot of courage to continue with what they’re doing,” said Jade Mayle, University High School Mentor for STEAM Robotics club.

Girls of the group said they have high hopes to continue their educations and pursue careers in the STEM field.