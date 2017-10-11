Mountaineer Area Robotics Receive Hands on Experience at Mon Health

On Wednesday, Mountaineer Area Robotics team visited Mon Health. The team presented on how United Way donations impact their organization.

Students of the Mountaineer Robotics team received hands on experience with Mon Health’s DaVinci, a robot used for robotic surgery. Mon Health’s surgeon, Dr. Kristen Statler, facilitated the demonstration and answered questions.

“But what is great about it is that they get to experience how the robots that they are building and learning to build work in real life. So this is a robot that has helped millions of surgeons,” said Statler.

“Our mission is to spread robotics and STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) and the values that come with robotics to as many people as we can in our community, in our area,” said Lian Dunlevy, Mountaineer Area Robotics team driver.

Mon Health said the DaVinci Robot cost around one million dollars. The robot is used for robotic and general surgery, urology, gynecologic surgery and cardiothoracic surgery.

“It was really cool. I am one of the drivers on the team, so it was cool to get to drive this robot and see that it’s a potential job opportunity, and something that could be really big in the future,” said Dunlevy.