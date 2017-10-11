Honda Athlete of the Week: Bridgeport's Mason Williams

There are two places you’ll find Mason Williams.

He’s either at school, studying, or at the golf course perfecting his game.

“I play golf all day, every day," said Williams. “I sleep, too, every once in a while, but yeah, pretty much, that’s about it.”

OK, so maybe you’ll find him at home, too. That’s where he first discovered his love for golf, almost by chance, about 10 years ago.

“I think I was 8 or 9. We live on Pete Dye. I walked into the living room. My parents were up early, and I said ‘hey, I’m going golfing,’" said Williams. "And so, I just walked up to Pete Dye, walked up to the pro shop, and little did I know, my mom called the pro and told him to keep an eye on me. But that’s how it’s been ever since. I just get up in the morning, go there by myself and my parents don’t see me til dinner time.”

Williams’ passion for golf has taken him to the top of the sport in the state. Last week, he won the state golf championship in Wheeling, another title to go along with his earlier triumph at the West Virginia Junior Amateur.

The fact that he loves golf helps him win the many mental battles he faces in competition.

“It is hard, but you’ve got to have fun with it, too," said Williams. "If you’re playing a sport like this, it’s not the end of the world. You’ve got to have fun with it.”

Next up for the Bridgeport golf phenom: Division I golf at Georgia Southern. That means there’s even more work ahead of him.

Williams says he intends to keep setting more lofty goals, because he wants to play professionally some day.

They say shoot for the moon, you’ll land on the stars if you miss," said Williams. "So it’s been a good four years here at Bridgeport.”