Women of Color Luncheon Held in Morgantown

The 30th Annual Women of Color Luncheon took place Wednesday afternoon in Morgantown.

The sold-out event brought together a number of different Mountain State women of color and their allies.

WVU's Council for Women's Concerns hosted the event.

Organizers said they want attendees to leave the luncheon feeling empowered.

"When I opened the event I spoke a little bit about having joy and happiness in this time. And I almost felt a little guilty looking at what's going on in our nation and I realized we need joy to ignite one another, so I'm excited and I'm trying to ignite joy in other people so our nation has something to gravitate to." said Kisstaman Epps Council For Women's Concerns, chair.

The luncheon is a part of WVU's Diversity Week.