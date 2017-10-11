Fairmont Residents Work to Remove Ordinance

Last month, Fairmont City Council passed an ordinance to reinstate the Human Rights Commission and add gender identity and sexual orientation to the list of protected groups.

Since then community members against the ordinance have worked to gather signatures in order to get the ordinance back on the city council's agenda, and ultimately to reverse the original decision.

Over 2,500 signatures were collected, only 1,985 were required.

Wednesday morning a group of residents dropped those signatures off with City Manager Robin Gomez.

Those in opposition to the ordinance said it's too open ended, which leaves the potential for different interpretations.

Those in favor said it simply makes Fairmont a more inclusive and safe place for minority groups.