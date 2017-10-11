Local Students Participate in Science Field Trip

Wednesday morning Mountain State students launched into STEM activities at the NASA-sponsored Day in the Park.

"What we try to do is highlight for the students across the whole state some of the opportunities that could be ready for them when they graduate. Some of the high-tech careers that they could be pursuing if they stay engaged in science, technology, engineering, mathematics," said Todd Ensign, NASA Educator Resource Center program manager.

From infrared, to rockets, to robotics, the students got a taste of everything in the STEM fields available to them right here at home.

"It's so wonderful because my message to them is 'I'm from the same towns that you guys are from. I know what it means to be a West Virginian.' And you can accomplish big things. You can go and leave here and do incredible things and you can also come back and do incredible things here. So it's always nice to come back home," said Emily Calandrelli, science TV show host.

She said representation is important, as a West Virginian and a woman.

"There's something that is so powerful about representation, something about seeing somebody who looks and sounds a little bit like you talking about science and technology that makes it feel more relateable," said Calandrelli.

And she wants kids to know that being involved in a STEM career can take them down a number of different paths.

"I want them to see how exciting science can be. I talked about my TV show and my book. So I want them to realize that if you're a scientist you don't just have to be a scientist. You can be a storyteller, you can be an artist, you can combine so many different types of skillets."