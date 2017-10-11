NPLEX Program Reduces Production of Meth in NCWV

Healthcare professionals are using a system to attempt to reduce the presence of meth in our state.



NPLEX is used by health care professionals, pharmacists and law enforcement.

"There has been a 75 percent reduction in domestic meth labs in the state since 2013 and just simply alone, law enforcement has the access to the data in real time so that they can proactively attack domestic meth production in their jurisdiction," said Krista McCormick, manager for NPLEX.

NPLEX is part of Appriss Health, a company who works to develop products that can provide prescription monitoring and tracking for methanphetimine ingredients.

"There are many factors that go into meth lab reduction across the state but we do feel like by law enforcement proactively using our tool and taking the drug off the street that it is helping," explained McCormick.

Pharmacists are also using NPLEX as a tool.

"Well it allows us to basically when someone comes in and asks for an item that contains suddaphedrine in it, we are able to take that item and scan it and then the system will ask for their information which would include their drivers license, we have to have that. We are able to scan their drivers license and then the system will send information out to the N-Plex system and then will send back information that will tell us whether the person has bought suddaphedrine recently," said T.J Ravis, pharmacist with Community Pharmacy in Bridgeport.

Most pharmacies in West Virginia use NPLEX which provides a large network and defense against flagged buyers.

"They can try to go somewhere else but if they are utilizing the N-Plex system, it will also block them as well," added Ravis.