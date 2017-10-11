TALA, Sharpe Hospital Team Up to Restore Local Cemeteries - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

TALA, Sharpe Hospital Team Up to Restore Local Cemeteries

By Alex Hines, Gilmer, Lewis, Upshur, and Webster County Reporter/Weekend Anchor
WESTON -

Two area hospitals are working together to restore cemeteries in Lewis County.

The Sharpe Hospital Auxiliary is joining with the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum to help clear out cemeteries on the asylum's grounds.

Thousands of patients in the asylum were buried on the asylum grounds, and asylum staff say they want to be sure to honor their memories.

"There are mothers, fathers, children buried in that cemetery who did have families that cared about them.  They had names, they had lives before they were here, and it's important to do this for the families as well," said TALA's Bethany Cutright.

Anyone interested in helping should contact the asylum for more information at (304) 269-5070.

