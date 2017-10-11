Lewis County Delegate Announces New Company, More Jobs Coming to Jane Lew

A state delegate has announced some big news in job growth in one of the counties he represents.

Lewis County Delegate Patrick Martin announced that Fountain Quail Energy Services is coming to Lewis County and bringing 160 jobs with it.

The company is opening a new field office in the Jane Lew Industrial Park, and has already hired almost 100 people, mostly from the area.

Martin says changes in the legislature have helped to change the economic climate in West Virginia.

"I think that with these pipelines and things, you're going to see a lot more oil and gas activity around here. I think one major thing is a lot of things that we've changed down in Charleston makes West Virginia more attractive, and I think we've worked really close with these companies and said hey what can we do to bring you here in West Virginia," Martin said.

He also said the company will also be expanding the facility in Jane Lew, adding more offices to the building.