Armstrong Flooring Plant in Randolph County to Expand

Armstrong Flooring Plant in Beverly plans to expand its solid wood floor manufacturing facility.

An 85,000 square foot distribution center will be added to consolidate storage and improve distribution. The plant is the largest pre-finished hardwood flooring plant in the country. The expansion creates a unique footing for localizing the hardwood industry in West Virginia.

“This new project is a big one and it’s going to help the community and the people. I hope so; it really looks good and means a lot of prosperity for the state and our local environment around here too,” said Armstrong Flooring Purchasing Assistant Edgar Lantz.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito attended the expansion announcement Wednesday afternoon. Senator Capito said the expansion offers a distinctive opportunity for the abundant natural resource in the state.

“We have beautiful hardwoods in West Virginia, and we don’t want to see that resource just taken somewhere else and being made into furniture or flooring or whatever. The best thing I think about Armstrong’s presence here is that it magnifies the value of our hardwoods because we bring the value right here,” said Senator Capito.

Manufacturing capacity will increase in the future with more available space. The new construction begins next summer and creates 50 new jobs.