Creating New Resources: TIPS Grant to Provide Analytical Unit for Harrison County Sheriff's Department

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department applied for a federal grant a few months ago to help create new resources and build a stronger defense against opioids.



Sheriff Robert Matheny and the Harrison County Commission discussed the ultimate benefits of the near half a million dollar TIPS grant that the department recently received.

The grant will allow for two positions to be created for data entry and analysis.

"In turn they will sift through the information and they will push out not only to law enforcement but to community groups, our stakeholders, our partners information that they can use in prevention, in education and in treatment," explained Sheriff Matheny.

Another order of business, the Harrison County Commission proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.