Ritchie County to Provide Free Smoke Alarms for Families

To prevent fires and as a part of National Fire Prevention Week, Ritchie County has been working to be proactive.

Ritchie County Emergency Management said it would like to protect pets and family members from a fire emergency.

The Office of Emergency Management will be giving out smoke detectors for the entire month of October. Residents can pick up a smoke detector at the Office of Emergency Management in Pennsboro, or contact a local fire department to install one instead.

Responders said people often forget to maintain or replace their smoke alarms.

"Just everyone is busy anymore and that is the last thing that they think of. They really should have a smoke alarm to take care of themselves, their children and they're pets," said James White, Office of Emergency Management.

The Office of Emergency Management currently has 60 smoke alarms to giveaway.