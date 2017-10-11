Morgantown Police Seek Man for Counterfeit Currency

Morgantown Police officers responded to a report of a man attempting to use counterfeit currency at Wings Ole' restaurant on University Avenue on Tuesday at approximately 1:19 p.m.

When the currency was questioned by the restaurant employees, the man ran out of the business, got into a vehicle and fled the area, according to Morgantown Police.

The male is described as a white man with with short, dark hair, a thin beard with a goatee and distinctive tattoos on his right arm and chest, police said. The vehicle was described as a brown four-door pick up truck.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7522.