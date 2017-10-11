House Fire in Lewis County - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

House Fire in Lewis County

In Lewis County last night, there was a house fire in North River, around 10:15 PM. There were two fire departments that responded.

The Weston Fire Department as well as the Jackson Mill Fire Department. No one was harmed in the incident.

Stay with 12 news as we continue to follow this developing story...

