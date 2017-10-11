Emergency Crews Respond to House Fire in Lewis County

Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Lewis County Tuesday night.
The fire happened at about 10:15 p.m. in North River, according to 911 officials.
The Weston Volunteer Fire Department as well as the Jackson's Mill Volunteer Fire Department. No one was harmed in the incident.
Stay with 12 news as we continue to follow this developing story.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.