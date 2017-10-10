UPDATE: Fire Investigated at Intentional Hit-and-Run Suspect's Home

UPDATE (10/11/17 12:19 p.m.):



Philippi Volunteer Fire Department officials confirmed that a structure fire Monday evening on West Spall Lick Road was the home of Junior Collins.



Philippi VFD officials said the cause of the fire is believed to be suspicious. No injuries have been reported.

Gordon Barlow, the man charged with arson after an incident on the same property earlier this week, was in jail at the time of the fire, according to Philippi VFD officials.



The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.

ORIGINAL (10/10/17 10:02 p.m.):



Fire crews are currently on the scene of a working structure fire in Barbour County.

According to 911 dispatchers, the fire started on West Spall Lick Road just before 9 p.m.



Philippi Volunteer Fire Department, Belington Volunteer Fire Department, Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department, West Virginia State Police, Philippi Police, Barbour County Sheriff's Department and Barbour County EMS responded to the scene of the fire. The State Fire Marshal's Office was also notified.

