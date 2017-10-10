Lewis County Chamber of Commerce 82nd Annual Dinner

The Lewis County Chamber of Commerce held the 82nd annual dinner Tuesday evening at Mount Vernon dinning hall.

Behind the scenes in Lewis County the Chamber of Commerce works hard to promote business and economic development.

The dinner brought community members together and awards were presented to business members who have made a difference in the community.

"To recognize our local individuals who do some much for our community." said Sherry Roger the chamber's executive director. "Its just to honor and show respect for them and for their time and effort and diligence and to continuing to support out community and make our community grow."