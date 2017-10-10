RCB High School Hosts Volley Up A Cure for Breast Cancer Awareness

The Robert C. Byrd volleyball team is playing its part during Breast Cancer Awareness Month by holding their Volley Up A Cure game.

The teams hold this event to spread awareness about breast cancer and honor those who have fought against the disease. Through fundraising efforts they hope to raise $2,000 and honor the survivors with the game. Teams decked out in pink uniforms and ribbons.

“Statistically one in eight women will get breast cancer in their lifetime, so it’s a very scary statistic, and the earlier the detection the better your odds for survival. So this is getting them to know their body early in life and know when there is something wrong,” said Jody Sperry, Coordinator of Health Services for Harrison County Schools.

The funds raised will stay local to help the West Virginia Breast Health Initiative.

“Early detection is key and all the girls, if you get a crowd of girls together everybody knows somebody unfortunately. And a very close friend of mine was diagnosed and is in her third round of chemo right now, so it’s a very close subject to my heart,” said Sperry.