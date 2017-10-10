Ronald McDonald House Charities of Morgantown Celebrates 27th Anniversary

A 27th anniversary for a local charity organization was celebrated at Cheat Lake.

On Tuesday, the local Ronald McDonald House Charity gathered at Crab Shack Caribba for a night of fun. The charity showcased different local ‘superheroes’ who have helped children suffering with cancer.

A film was shown highlighting seven different stories about ordinary people becoming superheroes when dealing with a child with cancer. The organization believes it important to remember these superheroes.

"We think it’s important to reflect on everyday superheroes and how that impacts our mission and when we are helping families dealing with a sick child, there are many superheroes in those stories as well," said Eleanor Reigel, executive director of Ronald McDonald Charities of Morgantown

The film presented was called Look to the Sky by Brett Culp.