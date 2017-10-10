Candlelight Vigil in Morgantown Honors Las Vegas Victims

A candlelight vigil was held Tuesday in Morgantown to honor the victims of the shooting in Las Vegas.

The vigil, hosted by Greater Morgantown Interfaith Association, was also about joining together, no matter race or religion, to try and convince legislators to help stop death in this country. Four leaders of four different local religious organizations spoke and united together in order to address the situation.

"We’re out here to promote love. One love, one unity. We’re all Americans and we just want the people in Las Vegas to know that West Virginia is praying for you, we’re standing with you, we’re standing by you," said Community Activist Danielle Walker.

The event was held outside the courthouse building in downtown Morgantown.