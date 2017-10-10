WVWC Celebrates Homecoming Week, New President

West Virginia Wesleyan College celebrated the beginning of its homecoming week and the inauguration of its newest president.



The college held a service Tuesday at Wesley Chapel to celebrate the school's history and to share a prayer. Attendees also celebrated the work of the college as it begins a new period in its history.

"We as Wesleyan students, faculty, staff and alums come together to celebrate our home among the hills and what God is doing through us and especially through our new president, Joel Thierstein," said Christopher Scott, WVWC Chaplain.



The homecoming celebrations at Wesleyan will wrap up with another prayer service on Sunday.