WVU Holds Peace Tree Ceremony

The West Virginia University Native American Studies program celebrated 25 years of having its Peace Tree.
Tuesday's Peace Tree Ceremony included traditional songs, a symbolic burying of the weapons of war, tobacco and gift giving and a special visit from an american bald eagle named freedom.
Chief Oren Lyons said the white pine has been used as a tree of peace uniting warring tribes since A.D. 1000.
"There's nothing more symbolic than a tree. A tree represents life, its roots are in the ground its leaves are up in the heavens it recycles, all the trees recycles themselves. A White Pine is a powerful symbol," said Chief Lyons, Six Nations Iroquois Confederacy.
The Peace Tree was originally planted on campus in 1992.
