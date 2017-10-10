WVU Holds Peace Tree Ceremony - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

WVU Holds Peace Tree Ceremony

By Sarah Collins, Web Producer
The West Virginia University Native American Studies program celebrated 25 years of having its Peace Tree.

Tuesday's Peace Tree Ceremony included traditional songs, a symbolic burying of the weapons of war, tobacco and gift giving and a special visit from an american bald eagle named freedom.

Chief Oren Lyons said the white pine has been used as a tree of peace uniting warring tribes since A.D. 1000.

"There's nothing more symbolic than a tree. A tree represents life, its roots are in the ground its leaves are up in the heavens it recycles, all the trees recycles themselves. A White Pine is a powerful symbol," said Chief Lyons, Six Nations Iroquois Confederacy.

The Peace Tree was originally planted on campus in 1992.

