Former Coal Miner Looked to Aviation for Career Change

Putting West Virginians back to work has been the mission behind training courses at the Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center.



The eight-week Aircraft Structures Training Program could help residents change their career paths in a short time. Many students in the course have decided to go back to school later in life and transition from careers like coal mining.

Former coal miner Chad McIntyre decided to change his career in his 40s.



"I was wondering that at my age could I learn something at this point in my life. Would I be able to do this and compete with the younger work force?" said McIntyre, student in the Aircraft Structures Training Course.

McIntrye was a coal miner for 12 years. He said it had been a way a life for his family, but it was time to put his hands into something else.

"My brother is a coal miner. My dad is a retired coal miner. My uncle is a coal miner. My grandpa was a coal miner and my two great-grandpas actually lost their lives in a coal mine," explained McIntyre.

But for McIntyre, the numbers weren't adding up anymore.

"I admire and respect the West Virginia coal miner. I believe that they are some of the hardest working men and women in the world," added McIntyre.

McIntyre chose to change careers because of health reasons and through the help of Workforce West Virginia and United Mine Workers of America, he was led to the Aircraft Structures Training Program at the Robert C. Byrd Aerospace Education Center.

"This is a game changer for me. It is really a life changer. And I tell you what, if it wasn't for this class, I don't know where I would be or what I would be doing. It has really changed my life," McIntyre said.

McIntyre is halfway through the 8 week program. Many students take jobs at Bombardier and Pratt and Whitney upon graduation.