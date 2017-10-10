Panera Restaurants Join Breast Cancer Fight

A well-known restaurant chain is getting behind the fight against breast cancer this month.

Panera Bread locations in West Virginia are selling special pink ribbon bagels to help support breast cancer research.

Locations across the state will donate ten percent of the proceeds from those sales to the West Virginia Breast Health Institute.

Company officials said it is the least they can do for a cause that so many people are affected by.

"Breast cancer is something that touches so many of us, whether it's a friend a family member, it's something that we can all relate to, so we really like to be behind that and support that in just the same way," said Panera's Natalie Mikula.

The ribbon bagels will be on sale throughout the month, and the restaurant is also collecting cash donations at its register.