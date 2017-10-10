Belington City Council Receives Boating Dock

In July, Belington City Council along with Mayor Matt Ryan approved an $18,000 budget to purchase a new, handicap accessible boat dock for Laurel Mountain Reservoir in Barbour County.

The original dock was removed three years ago due to safety issues and the new dock will be part of a larger development project for the reservoir area.



Mayor Ryan said the city hopes to add several camping areas and has applied for grants to fund the project.

“The first thing we want to get done was the dock because that’s what we initially set out to do, but through back and forth coming up here and kicking ideas around, we are in the beginning stages of maybe planning out a tent site campground here at the same location,” said Mayor Ryan.

The city is waiting for approval to add a concrete foundation to anchor the dock before placing it in the water. The dock will be ready to use in the next few weeks.