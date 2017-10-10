Elkins Taxidermist Offers Trophy Mounting Tips

Hunting season in West Virginia has begun and for many hunters keeping their prized kills is part of the fun.

Taxidermy is a great way to show off your hunting skills but there are a few things to remember when cutting your kill.



Taxidermist Jeremy Simon, of Elkins, has been mounting animals for 30 years and said proper skinning and preparation helps to save money and time.

“Every year we get a lot of deer in that, you know, have damage and things like that, and, for the most part, they can be fixed, sometimes they can’t. So, it’s really beneficial to the customer that they do a good job caping their deer and skinning it properly,” said Simon

Having an animal mounted is a multifaceted process and can take up to 12 months, depending on size and style.

For tips on caping a trophy animal, visit Re-creations Taxidermy Studio online.