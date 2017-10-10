NCWV Airport Promotes Business Travel for New Air Service

North Central West Virginia Airport added the addition of Skywest's daily air service to Chicago's O'Hare airport and Dulles in Washington D.C.



The flights are something to celebrate for business and leisure travelers.

The airport held a lunch Tuesday afternoon for business leaders in the community to discuss the flights.



The director of the airport said the new daily air service will not only link business leaders from our community to places across the country, but will provide access for people to travel to north central West Virginia.

"Well the business community, this is what the program was designed for. We wan them to be energized to see what opportunities that we'll bring to them. We want them to tell us and basically it just creates so many opportunities," said Rick Rock, director.

The daily air service will start on November 1. Flights are available to book through United.com